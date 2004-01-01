Liverpool & Leicester Chasing Signature of Olympiacos Left-Back Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool and Leicester appear to be going head-to-head in the race to sign Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who is rumoured to be valued around £15m.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful 2019/20 season, and was part of the Olympiacos team who dumped Arsenal out of the Europa League before the global coronavirus pandemic paused football around the world.

The Greek giants have subsequently been dumped out of the competition by Wolves, but Tsimikas' performances are said to have caught the eye of two leading Premier League sides.

Greek outlet Sport Time claim that Tsimikas could be heading to Liverpool in a deal worth £15m, going as far to say that a 'proposal' has been put forward to Olympiacos by the Premier League champions.

The report adds that Leicester are equally as interested in concluding a deal, and are 'hot' on Tsimikas as they seek a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is a long-term target of Chelsea.

Transfer talks are said to be 'developing rapidly' owing to Olympiacos currently being in the UK after visiting Molineux for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

While the validity of the report can perhaps be called into question, there's no doubting that Liverpool do need an able deputy for Andy Robertson at left back. James Milner has filled in since the departure of Alberto Moreno, and any long-term injury to the Scot this past campaign could have been detrimental to his side's Premier League success.

Liverpool have already had a £10m bid for Norwich's Jamal Lewis turned down, with the Canaries wanting double that figure despite suffering relegation back to the Championship.

The Reds' system under Jurgen Klopp is heavily reliant on his full-backs getting forward, and Robertson - along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - has been pivotal in helping the club get to where they are. Only Kevin De Bruyne notched more assists than the Liverpool duo last season, with their combined tally at 25.

The Champions League holders don't have a bundle of money to spend, so Tsimikas would be within the club's price range. Whether or not a move happens remains to be seen, owing to the sudden emergence of the Olympiacos star as a priority target.