Liverpool 'Likely to Offload' Harry Wilson in Summer to Make Room for Starlet Curtis Jones

​Liverpool are likely to offload winger Harry Wilson in the summer, following the sudden rise to fame of youth academy starlet Curtis Jones.

Wilson spent last season on loan at Championship side Derby County, and after a good campaign for the Rams, the Welshman secured a temporary switch to Premier League outfit Bournemouth this term.

The 22-year-old has featured regularly for the Cherries, but according to ​Football Insider, his time as a Liverpool player may be over, as Jurgen Klopp and his staff have been heavily impressed by the performances of youngster Curtis Jones.

A source within Liverpool confirmed that 'the club regard Wilson very highly', but they do not believe he is of the ability to challenge the current squad for a place in the first team next year.

The Reds' acceptance that Wilson is free to leave may result in the Wales international departing Anfield in search of regular playing-time, with a host of Premier League clubs likely to show an interest in the tricky winger.

Wilson is valued at around £30m, and his strong performances for ​Bournemouth this season have only confirmed that he belongs at the highest level.

The ex-Ram has scored six goals this year and his good form has been a shining light in an otherwise miserable season for the Cherries.

Wilson's potential departure only confirms ​Liverpool's desire to keep hold of youngster Jones for the long-term future, since the midfielder has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting teenagers to look out for in world football.

Jones scored the winning goal against Everton in their FA Cup meeting in January, and the 19-year-old has settled well into the first-team surroundings during his time with Klopp's side. He then played the full 90 minutes and captained the Reds in their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup.