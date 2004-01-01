Liverpool linked with PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, who could potentially be brought to Anfield as a replacement for Divock Origi.

Liverpool have been looking to upgrade their attacking depth behind famed front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, which is why Diogo Jota arrived from Wolves last summer. But Xherdan Shaqiri and the aforementioned Origi haven’t made the grade this season and are both expected to leave in the coming months, leaving gaps to be filled.

The Reds have long been speculatively linked with Kylian Mbappe, while rumours about interest in Jadon Sancho have also resurfaced recently. But a delicate financial position, illustrated by recording a £46m pre-tax loss last season, would make Malen much more affordable.

A report from Dutch publication Voetbal International suggests that Liverpool are leading Juventus and Barcelona in showing interest in Malen, who spent time at Arsenal as a youth player.

It is suggested that PSV’s own financial position could make player sales necessary this summer as they potentially look to raise cash to cover shortfalls from lost revenue. As such, 22-year-old Malen could be available for £25m, a fraction of the price it would take to land Mbappe or Sancho.

Since leaving Arsenal at 18, Malen has become a key player for PSV. He has been a first-teamer since 2018 and has improved his goal tally year on year with the Eredivisie side. Primarily operating as a centre-forward, he has scored 23 times in all competitions so far in 2020/21.

Malen has scored 23 goals for PSV this season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Malen is known for his speed and was previously likened to Alexis Sanchez while at Arsenal.

The forward, who also spent a number of years being developed by Ajax’s famed youth academy, made his international debut for Netherlands in 2019.

