Philippe Coutinho is keen to rejoin Liverpool this summer, possibly on loan, according to the latest round of half-snatched rumours.





The 28-year-old left the club to join Barcelona in January 2018, but failure to make an impact since has left him caught in football's no man's land. He's subsequently been linked with a return to the Reds at least a dozen times since.





After Bayern Munich passed up on the option to purchase Coutinho at the end of his loan spell, the Brazilian is back in the hunt for a new club, with Barcelona seemingly wanting nothing to do with him.





Bayern have declined an option to purchase Coutinho for a fee of around £109m

With Barça desperate to raise some funds in an attempt to overhaul their squad this summer, a number of key players have been hung out to dry. Coutinho has seemingly been tossed to the side at the club like an old toy, and he's keen for former employers Liverpool to sign him on loan for just £9m...according to journalist Kevin Palmer, at least. Ish. Well, he told a Liverpool fan podcast: "If it’s true, and we are told it's true, he really wants to come back to Liverpool."





Convincing.





Despite signing for the club for an initial fee of around £105m, Barcelona seem to be willing to go to any lengths to get Coutinho off their wage bill. The Brazilian would apparently like to return to Anfield, but whether that is actually likely is a completely different conversation. And not a conversation worth having.





Since Coutinho jumped ship halfway through the 2017/18 season, Liverpool haven't looked back. They reached the 2018 Champions League final and went on to defeat Tottenham to win the trophy the following year, while narrowly missing out on their first ever Premier League title, finishing second with 97 points.





Liverpool won the Champions League after Coutinho left the club

Unfortunately for Coutinho, he wasn't exactly the difference in them not winning the title, either. Liverpool came back even stronger without him this season and stormed to their first ever Premier League, winning the title with a record seven games to spare.





No matter how romantic the idea may seem to some, truth is that Coutinho returning to Anfield anytime soon is highly unlikely. He needs them much more than they need him.



