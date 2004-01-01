Liverpool looking to loan out Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool have held talks with a number of European sides over a loan departure for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg.

The 19-year-old was touted as one of Europe's most exciting young defenders when he joined the club in the summer of 2019, but despite Liverpool's recent defensive injury crisis, he is yet to make an appearance this season.

Van den Berg has been playing youth football this year | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has instead favoured the young duo of Rhys Williams and Nat Philipps, and according to Goal, this is because both players have more senior experience after spending last season out on loan.

The belief is that Van den Berg needs to be loaned out in order to gain that experience, despite the fact that the Dutchman already has 22 outings with Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle to his name, and talks have been held to find Van den Berg a temporary new home.

There's no mention of specific landing spots for the teenager, but clubs from Belgium, Germany and Switzerland have all expressed an interest in taking Van den Berg on.

Klopp wants Van den Berg to gain experience | Robin Jones/Getty Images

It is said that there is one club from each country pushing to sign the defender, who has spoken with all three already, and a deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

Interest from the Championship has also been received, with Blackburn Rovers expected to be keen to add Van den Berg to another Liverpool loanee, winger Harvey Elliott, who has excelled during his short spell in the second tier.

Elliott has impressed in the Championship | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Despite injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Klopp is prepared to let Van den Berg head out to find some more experience, and the boss has been adamant that there are no plans to sign a new centre-back this month.

Instead, it is expected that Liverpool will wait until the summer to address their defensive situation, although a January move has not been ruled out and the Reds are prepared to move in the unlikely event that a primary target becomes available for the right price.

