Liverpool Looking to Sell Marko Grujic for at Least £25m in Summer

Liverpool are ready to sell on-loan midfielder Marko Grujic this summer for a significant profit following a string of impressive performances for Hertha Berlin.
The 23-year-old - who was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager - has twice been loaned out to the Bundesliga, and has made a name for himself at Hertha after getting to grips with the intensity of top-tier football.
While Liverpool recognise that Grujic has made significant improvements in Germany, they don't believe he's capable of being a first-choice midfielder at Anfield, and will likely offload him in the summer as a result.
Grujic joined the Reds in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade for just £5.1m, but has made just 14 appearances for the club during a rather unsuccessful stint on Merseyside.
However, the midfielder has since flourished with Cardiff and Hertha, making 21 appearances for the struggling German club this campaign, and becoming a key component in their fight for survival.
Liverpool's loan manager Julian Ward has been keeping a close eye on the youngster's progress, and while the Serb has impressed the current Premier League leaders, his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.
Grujic has spoken previously about returning to Liverpool, but is likely to want consistent first-team football, something that the Reds simply can't offer him.
The midfielder - who was described by former Hertha boss Pal Dardai as '
Source : 90min