Liverpool Looking to Sell Marko Grujic for at Least £25m in Summer

​Liverpool are ready to sell on-loan midfielder Marko Grujic this summer for a significant profit following a string of impressive performances for Hertha Berlin.

The 23-year-old - who was Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager - has twice been loaned out to the Bundesliga, and has made a name for himself at Hertha after getting to grips with the intensity of top-tier football.

While Liverpool recognise that Grujic has made significant improvements in Germany, they don't believe he's capable of being a first-choice midfielder at Anfield, and will likely offload him in the summer as a result.

According to ​Football Insider , the European and world champions believe they can sell the Serbia international for £25m or more , resulting in a profit of approximately £20m.

Grujic joined the Reds in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade for just £5.1m, but has made just 14 appearances for the club during a rather unsuccessful stint on Merseyside.

However, the midfielder has since flourished with Cardiff and Hertha, making 21 appearances for the struggling German club this campaign, and becoming a key component in their fight for survival.

​Liverpool's loan manager Julian Ward has been keeping a close eye on the youngster's progress, and while the Serb has impressed the current ​Premier League leaders, his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

Grujic has spoken previously about returning to Liverpool, but is likely to want consistent first-team football, something that the Reds simply can't offer him.

The midfielder - who was described by former Hertha boss Pal Dardai as ' by far the best midfielder I’ve seen in my time at the club' during a 20-year period - is currently contracted until 2023, but is highly unlikely to still be a Liverpool player come next season.



