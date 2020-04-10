Liverpool Made Offer for Martin Odegaard Before Real Madrid Star Joined Real Sociedad

Much to the (unfounded) frustration of some supporters, it was a notably quiet summer for Liverpool last year.

While rivals spent big and broke transfer records left, right and centre, only ​Chelsea - who were hamstrung by a registration embargo - made fewer senior signings than the Reds.

The only first-team arrivals came in the form of backup goalkeeper Adrian and backup to the backup goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, as Jurgen Klopp prioritised continuity. Given what came before and what has come since, it's pretty safe to say that's a decision that has been justified.

However, it might have been different.

That's because former Vitesse manager Leonid Slutsky, who once coached Real Madrid's perennial prodigy Martin Odegaard, has revealed that the player had an offer on the table from the Anfield giants before joining Real Sociedad on loan back in July.

That's because former Vitesse manager Leonid Slutsky, who once coached ​Real Madrid's perennial prodigy Martin Odegaard, has revealed that the player had an offer on the table from the Anfield giants before joining Real Sociedad on loan back in July.

Slutsky was in charge of Vitesse when they brought Odegaard in on loan back in 2018. Back then, his once-meteoric potential having failed to make a meaningful breakthrough in four years at Los Blancos was seen to be waning. It was last chance saloon, but he thrived in the Netherlands, and 11 goals and 12 assists later, he returned to Spain a renewed player.

He was subsequently sent out on a season-long loan to Sociedad, where he has continued to rebuild his reputation, but according to Slutsky, it could have gone another way - with ​Liverpool and Ajax in the running for his signature.

“His time at Vitesse has been very important,” the Russian manager told EFE, as relayed by ​Football365.

“He became one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers in his pocket. Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax.

“It is an honour to have had a share in Martin’s growth as a footballer.”

Liverpool went on to sign Takumi Minamino in January, but it is unclear if he is seen as an alternative to Odegaard or if a deal could be revived once his current loan spell is brought to an end.