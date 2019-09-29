Liverpool 'Make ?24m Bid' for Trabzonspor Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Reports in Turkey suggest Liverpool have tabled a €24m bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.





The 23-year-old stopper is a product of the club's academy, making 25 appearances in all competitions for the Super Lig side this term after breaking into the first team fold towards the back end of the 2017/18 season.

He has continued to impress, and he has featured in all bar one of the club's league outings this season. His performances have drawn links to sides across Europe, with suggestions that ​Liverpool had been keeping tabs on the goalkeeper over the last few months.





Supposedly, the Reds had been sending scouts to watch Cakir in action to monitor his progress, although the latest murmurs coming out of Turkish publication Sabah (via ​Sport Witness ) suggest that interest has been made concrete.





According to them, a €24m bid has been made and subsequently rejected by the Turkish side, who are adamant on keeping hold of their youth product until the end of the season. Trabzonspor are fourth in the Super Lig, six points off top spot, and d on’t want to lose any key players before Friday's transfer deadline.





What appears most likely, though, is this is just an effort to up Cakir's eventual price tag, as Sabah claim the club are actually preparing for a massive squad clear out in the summer in an effort to raise funds. If that is the case, and it appears likely, then Liverpool could simply be being used as means to promote one of Trabzonspor's star players.

Furthermore, and perhaps most telling, is that Liverpool do not need a goalkeeper. Alisson Becker is the undisputed number one at the club, while Adrian was brought in on a free transfer last summer on a deal until 2021 - which also included an option to extend for a further 12 months.



​Therefore it would be bizarre for Jurgen Klopp's side to spend a significant amount of money on a third-choice goalkeeper, particularly at this late stage of the transfer window, which also happens to be mid-season.



