Liverpool 'Make Contact' With Ismaila Sarr's Representatives Over Potential Deal

Liverpool have shown an initial interest in signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr this summer, joining Wolves and Crystal Palace in the race for the Hornets' club-record signing.

Watford's demise to the Championship means it's almost inevitable that the mightily talented Sarr will depart Vicarage Road this summer after just one year at the club.

The 22-year-old played a part in 11 goal contributions during his debut Premier League campaign and starred in Watford's famous 3-0 victory over the Reds - which ended the prospect of an invincible season, scoring twice.

Now, the Watford Observer reports Liverpool as one of three Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in the Senegalese winger. No formal bid has been made, but the champions have made contact with Sarr's representatives, while Wolves and Palace have both enquired about the player's availability.

It's understood, however, that the interest of the latter pair would only materialise should their respective assets Adama Traore and Wilfried Zaha move elsewhere during the summer transfer window. Sarr is seen as a ready-made replacement for both.

Elsewhere, clubs in France, Germany and Spain are also said to be monitoring Sarr's situation.

The player, meanwhile, could prove to be a superb depth option at Anfield. The supreme ability of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane mean it'll be incredibly tough for Sarr to swiftly worm his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, but he certainly showed enough promise in his maiden campaign in English football to be a superior option to cult hero Divock Origi and forgotten man Xherdan Shaqiri.

There were occasions where the Liverpool attack looked toothless without their famed front three leading the line, with Klopp sometimes failing to strike the right balance when he was forced to use his bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino have also been used as depth options in attack - to varying degrees of success thus far - but Sarr, on the surface, would provide Klopp with a bona fide cover option for Salah.