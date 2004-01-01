Liverpool Make Contact With Napoli Over Possible Move for Kalidou Koulibaly as Napoli Prepare to Sel

Liverpool have moved a (very minor) step closer to securing the dream team partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly, making contact with Napoli after the Italian club admitted they are open to selling him this summer.





This also places doubts on Joel Matip's future at Liverpool, as the emergence of Joe Gomez this season would likely relegate him to fourth choice should Koulibaly join the Reds.





Koulibaly competing with his future team mate, Salah?

With Champions League football highly unlikely at Napoli next season, unless they can overcome Barcelona and win the current tournament, TuttoMercatoWeb report that Koulibaly will look to the exit.





The Senegalese international has been one of the most sought-after players in recent years after a number of impressive performances in Serie A and Europe, and should he make his desire to leave public, will no doubt have queue of teams fighting for his signature.





Napoli have has an upturn in form since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Stadio San Paolo, but it is unlikely to deliver any more than Europa League football next season at best. Liverpool have chosen to act fast to avoid missing out on combining a real star studded duo for next season.





Matip could be heading for the exit

This will open the door for Joel Matip to leave in order to secure regular first-team football. The Cameroon international has been a consistent performer for Liverpool since his transfer in 2016, but would be allowed to leave to fund Liverpool's ambitious swoop.





Matip joined the Premier League champions elect from Schalke 04, and a return to the Bundesliga may prove to be his next move.



