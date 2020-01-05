Liverpool Make Decision on Curtis Jones Future Amid Championship Loan Interest

​ Liverpool have no plans to send homegrown teenager Curtis Jones on loan next season, with the 19-year-old instead expected to form part of manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.





Jones had played eight times for Liverpool’s senior side before the coronavirus crisis halted the 2019/20 season, earning himself a place in the history books when he netted a stunning winner in a Merseyside derby FA Cup tie against Everton in January.

Less than a week after his 19th birthday, Jones went on to become Liverpool’s youngest ever captain in February, leading Liverpool’s youngest ever side in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

Regular first-team opportunities will be vital for his ongoing development, which has raised the suggestion of going on loan next season.

In that respect, the Liverpool Echo has noted interest from Championship side Blackburn, one of ‘several’ clubs in the second tier said to have eyes on Jones.

However, The Times reports that it is Liverpool’s intention to keep Jones at Anfield next season as opposed to loaning him out. The newspaper specifically explain that Jones has earned the trust of Klopp, whose belief is that the player can ‘continue to contribute’.

The Times adds that while Liverpool have loaned out Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster to Bournemouth and Swansea respectively this season, their stance on Jones is an indicator that Klopp considers him ‘ready’ for regular first-team involvement.

90min has previously revealed that Liverpool’s faith in Jones, as well as their high hopes for the even younger Harvey Elliott, could actually influence the club’s recruitment strategy.

A source has told 90min that Liverpool have been so impressed by Jones and Elliott that they would be hesitant to do anything in the transfer market that could potentially block each player’s path to more regular first-team football.

There is even a belief that 17-year-old Elliott in particular could reach such a level that it would ultimately negate the pursuit of a £100m+ player like Jadon Sancho.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!