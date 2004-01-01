Liverpool make decision on Ozan Kabak as Ibrahima Konate deal is finalised

Liverpool will not sign Ozan Kabak permanently this summer, as they inch closer to completing a move for RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate.

Kabak was signed on loan from Schalke in January with the Reds in the midst of a defensive injury crisis. He would go on to make 13 appearances in all competitions before being ruled out towards the end of the season with injury. The club now has an option to sign Kabak for £18m this summer.

Kabak featured in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

However, according to various journalists including Fabrizio Romano, the Reds will steer clear of the move. They will instead sign Konate who has long been linked with a move to Anfield. The defender has a €35m release clause and Liverpool have already had personal terms agreed since April. The Frenchman also completed his medical some time ago.

Konate, 22, has endured an injury season, making just 21 appearances in all competitions. His fitness problems saw him miss some of Leipzig's biggest games, including the DFB Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund and their Champions League round of 16 tie against new club Liverpool.

Despite this, he is highly rated and his low release clause could represent another shrewd piece of business from the Reds.

As for Kabak, Schalke remain keen to sell him. Die Knappen finished stone dead this season and will be playing in 2.Bundesliga next year. In order to trim their wage bill, Kabak is one of several players set to be shown the door.

There is some Bundesliga interest in the centre-back while several Premier League clubs could also be tempted. One name mentioned has been Leicester City. The Foxes are keen to strengthen at the back and a move to the King Power Stadium would see Kabak link up with international teammate Caglar Soyuncu.