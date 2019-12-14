Liverpool Make Decision on Xherdan Shaqiri's Future Amid Continued Sevilla Interest

​ Liverpool have given Sevilla the go ahead to submit a formal offer for Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri.





Shaqiri has struggled to make an impression at Anfield since arriving from Stoke for £13m in 2018. The 28-year-old has managed just 256 minutes of first team action this season, with niggling injuries hampering his chances of a prolonged run in the team.

With senior action at a premium for the Switzerland international, it seems a number of high-profile European sides are ready to swoop in and make an offer for the former ​Bayern Munich man.

​Football Insider reports that Sevilla are at the front of the queue, with ​Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards alerting the Spanish side of the forward’s availability. However, any move for Shaqiri will not be made until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

It seems Shaqiri won’t be short of suitors should he decide to leave the Premier League, with Roma and CSKA Moscow also said to be interested in acquiring the services of the former ​Inter winger.

However, despite Shaqiri seemingly being surplus to requirements at Anfield, the Reds won’t allow him to leave unless their reported £28m price tag is met.

Shaqiri's campaign has been disrupted by a number of injury concerns, but until now Liverpool have been unwilling to entertain any offers - as they've been competing in multiple competitions both domestically and in Europe.





A number of loan offers in January were rebuffed in January, and it's claimed that Shaqiri wanted to remain at the club in any event, seeing out what is set to be a historic season at Anfield.





But he's not featured in manager Jurgen Klopp's matchday squads since the 1-0 win over ​Tottenham on January 11, and is currently sidelined with yet another recurrence of the calf issue he picked up while on international duty with Switzerland last June. Consequently, Liverpool have opted to sever ties - and must now wait for Sevilla and co to make their moves.