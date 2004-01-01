Liverpool make move for Man Utd top target Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven as they look to beat Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo, 90min understands.

The Eredivisie side are resigned to losing Gakpo in January after a brilliant World Cup. United have held an interest since the summer and were thought to be leading the chase to sign him.

The 23-year-old himself has confirmed he is considering his options, but now United's rivals Liverpool have made their move in an attempt to jump the queue.

PSV want at a deal worth up to £50m for Gakpo, and Liverpool have agreed to meet their demands. 90min understands they hope to talk to the player's camp in the coming days.

Sources have confirmed that United are aware of Liverpool's move for the player – and they will have to match Liverpool's offer if they want to prevent him from moving to Anfield.

Following the World Cup, PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said he accepted it was inevitable that Gapko would be leaving the club, even if he had originally hoped to hold onto him for a little longer.

"If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now," Van Nistelrooy told Voetbal International. "You just know there comes a time when you can't say no."