Liverpool & Man City hold talks with PSV winger Cody Gakpo

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have reached out to the agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo over a possible summer transfer.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Eredivisie title hopefuls, racking up six goals and ten assists in just 15 appearances this season, leading his team in both categories despite missing five games with an ankle injury.

Understandably, those numbers have caught the eye of some of Europe's top sides. Bayern Munich were keen in the summer and Voetbal International have now revealed that both Liverpool and City are interested.

The two Premier League giants have spoken to Gakpo's representatives about a possible transfer, with the Dutch international only interested in leaving PSV for an elite side like those two.

PSV are well aware of the interest and have already accepted that they are likely going to lose Gakpo sooner rather than later. They are trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but it's suggested that that's purely just to increase his value, rather than end talk of any move.

Gakpo is currently under contract until 2025 but is expected to sign on for an extra year, with PSV keen to demand a club-record fee to sell the winger. The benchmark is the departure of Hirving Lozano, who joined Napoli for around £36m back in 2019.

"It looks like I'm going to renew my contract," Gakpo said recently. "The clubs that want something from me are also known to me, I've had conversations with my agent about that.

"Very interesting clubs have been in touch, but we have to look at what the first step is. At the moment, my focus is not on that."