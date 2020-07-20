Liverpool & Man City in Transfer Tussle for Sevilla Defender Diego Carlos

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to lock horns this summer as the pair chase a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.





The Brazilian has been in inspired form this season, helping guide Sevilla into a top four spot and featuring in the heart of a defence that conceded just 34 goals all the season - the second best record in the division.





With such fine displays naturally comes transfer speculation. Not just any though, but the top two sides in the Premier League. Both clubs are eager to strengthen in defence and the 27-year-old is seen as the perfect fix for both clubs.





Pep Guardiola already looks set to secure the £41m acquisition of Nathan Ake, but the Daily Star claim he would like another centre-back this summer to bolster his ranks. A deal for Carlos is being eyed up, and the club are supposedly willing to meet his £70m release clause in order to seal the transfer.





The same applies for Liverpool, who are looking to fill the void left by Dejan Lovren who joined Zenit St. Petersburg earlier in the window. That's what is being said, anyway. Which does not constitute it going to happen.





Sure, there may be a possibility that Liverpool will add another central defender this window (or do nothing and promote youth) but either way, they are not spending £70m in the summer on Carlos.





Klopp and Guardiola like going head-to-head - but not this time

Jurgen Klopp has insisted countless times that they won't be going ham during the window, while their previous moves in the market - y'know, not buying Timo Werner - should provide a decent enough indication of the near future.





City's stance is more likely, but even still it's a big stretch. They'll enter back into the market for central defenders, but with Aymeric Laporte and the incoming Ake, spending a club record fee on a defender to come in and sit as third choice is a tad excessive. Even by their standards.





