Liverpool & Man Utd arrive in Bangkok ahead of pre-season friendly

Liverpool and Manchester United have touched down in Bangkok ahead of their pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

United arrived in Thailand first and were greeted by a sizeable contingent of supporters on Friday. Liverpool landed one day later on Saturday.

Speaking shortly after they arrived, Jurgen Klopp poked fun at the Reds' bitter rivals, joking that there had been more supporters at the airport to welcome them than had greeted United.

"First question I have...did it look like this yesterday when Manchester was here as well?" the German said, with the crowd cheering back: "no, no, no!".

In truth there was very little difference in the size of the two sides' following in Thailand, with all eyes in the country now firmly set on Tuesday's game at the Rajamangala Stadium.

"Thank you very much for the really warm welcome we received already. It's really nice. It's my first proper time in Thailand and I've heard so many good things about it," Klopp said.

"We look forward to the game obviously, and to have some time to spend in the city. We are here for all of you and we hope we can have a good time together, and tie the knot between us and our supporters here in Thailand a little bit more."

The German later added: "Usually football matches are the most important thing for us. But in this specific case it's really more for the people.

"We have 37 players - all generations here - and we have to use all of them. The boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today pretty much. They cannot play too long but we will try to give them a few minutes as well.

"Manchester United. New manager. Trained a little bit longer than us. Not sure, but might be in a better situation in the moment. We see it as an important test because it's against United - and we don't play friendlies!"