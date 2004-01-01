Liverpool & Man Utd fans to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son with minute's applause

Liverpool and Manchester United fans will join together in a minute's applause from the seventh minute in Tuesday night's game at Anfield in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son who recently passed away.

Ronaldo released a statement on Monday confirming that one of his newborn twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," a statement read.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Man Utd announced on Tuesday morning that the player would not feature at Anfield due to this tragic news, while they have since confirmed a fan-led gesture that will see match-going supporters join in a minute's applause in honour of his son.

Players from both sides will also wear black armbands.