Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp Calls Packed Festive Fixture List a 'Crime'

​Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has described the Premier League fixture list as a 'crime', sympathising with the concerns of rival Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola openly criticised the scheduling that sees his side play twice in less that 48 hours. The Citizens host Wolves on Friday 27 December and then kick off at Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.





The festive period's Premier League fixture list is slightly less gruelling for Liverpool, who play on Boxing Day and then three days later on 29 December this year. However, the Reds - who remain unbeaten this season - will play a total of nine games in all competitions in December, having also competed in the Club World Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.

Klopp has echoed the criticisms of Guardiola, calling into question the tight scheduling prior to New Year.





“People want it,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Times. “And none of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th, this is a crime.

“This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen.

“They are not moaning. They are telling. It is not for the spectacle. It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a ​Premier League game.”

The scheduling has changed due to TV times being different this year with the addition of live streaming on Amazon Prime.

However, the German boss seems to be in agreement with Guardiola that the scheduling has been unfair on ​Manchester City.

Klopp's focus now will be on a huge game against second placed Leicester. The Reds travel to the King Power Stadium looking to stretch their lead in the Premier League to 13 points.

Whether the schedule does overly benefit them is yet to be seen - but sitting pretty at the top of league is the only thing Liverpool will care about at the moment.