Liverpool & Manchester City to Lock Horns in Pursuit of Belgian Teenager Aster Vranckx

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head this summer as the pair line up moves for KV Mechelen starlet Aster Vranckx.





The midfielder has burst onto the scene in his native Belgium this year, forcing his way into starting lineup for his side despite being only 17-years-old.





Described as an 'athletic' and 'versatile' player (as all young prospects tend to be these days), the youngster has caught the eye of a number of European sides, with the Premier League's current top two no different.





As per the Mirror, both clubs have sent scouts to watch Vranckx on 'at least' three occasions this season, as British commentators cower in the thought of potentially being forced to pronounce his name.





The teenager appears to be a star in the making, and may be available for a cut-price deal following the actions of the Jupiler Pro League. The Belgian top flight is preparing for a vote on 15 May to determine whether to end their season because of the coronavirus crisis, which would leave cash-strapped Mechelen in a financially unstable position.





Alongside striker Issa Kabore, Vranckx is their biggest asset, placing clubs on high alert as they seek to secure low-cost, low-risk transfers to suit their own financial difficulties. Bayern Munich and Feyenoord have also been credited with an interest in the Belgian, who could be available for as little as £1.5m.





With Liverpool and Manchester City both having near nailed-on starting lineups, buying young players and developing them in a transfer market which could be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be the best way to improving at this stage.





Vranckx already has five caps for the Belgium U19 side, while in his nine league outings this season he's grabbed a brace of assists and a goal to boot.





