Liverpool & Manchester United Monitoring Brighton's Yves Bissouma

Liverpool have pinpointed Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the highly rated Brighton midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is evaluating his midfield options, with speculation regarding Wijnaldum's future at the club refusing to go away. The Dutchman had looked set to join countryman Ronald Koeman at Barcelona over the summer, though a move ultimately failed to materialise.

With the 30-year-old yet to commit his future to the club and his current deal expiring in the summer, Liverpool are understood to be assessing their options. ESPN report that Klopp is keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Bissouma ahead of the January transfer window, with a view to a potential £30m move.

The Reds aren't the only Premier League outfit keen on acquiring the services of the Brighton man, with United also in the mix.

Similarly to Liverpool, United have found themselves in the midst of a transfer saga which continues to rumble on, with Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford the constant source of speculation.

The Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, recently suggested that the World Cup winner was unhappy at United at wanted to leave, though the player's representative has since confirmed Pogba is unlikely to leave the club in January.

Should either Premier League side look to make their move for the Brighton man, they may well be dragged into a bidding war, with a number of other European sides interesting in acquiring the services of the Mali international.

Monaco and two unnamed Spanish clubs have also lodged their interest in Bissouma, with Brighton facing a battle if they are to convince the 24-year-old to remain at the Amex.

Bissouma has been the Seagulls' standout performer this season, featuring in all but one of Graham Potters' Premier League starting XIs, with his one omission caused by a suspension picked up following a red card at Newcastle.

Bissouma arrived at Brighton from Lille in 2018 for £15m. Since then he's gone on to become a feature of the Seagulls' starting XI, making 62 Premier League appearances in little over two years at the club.

The midfielder is under contract on the south coast until 2023, meaning Brighton will be able to command a high price should they be forced to part with their prized asset.