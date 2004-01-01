Liverpool & Manchester United to block stars from playing March World Cup qualifiers

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of several Premier League clubs who are set to prevent their South American and Portuguese stars from reporting for the World Cup qualifiers in March, due to the 'red list' restrictions put in place by the government.

Travellers who are returning from countries on the red list, including many nations within South America and Africa, will be required to self isolate in a hotel for ten days when touching down in the United Kingdom.

Players from South America can be prevented from reporting for international duty | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

FIFA have also announced that clubs can now stop any player from leaving the country, should they be required to quarantine upon returning from international duty. According to The Mail, Liverpool are one of several Premier League sides who are determined to take full advantage of that new regulation.

The Reds are desperate to keep hold of South American trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, as well as Portugese winger Diogo Jota, who would also be flying to a red-listed nation.

Jurgen Klopp's stars are in the midst of a huge Premier League title battle and the possibility of losing a quartet of first-team regulars for their key run-in at the start of April could swing the trophy out of their hands.

If players do travel to South America, they would be forced to sit out the first two game weeks upon their return, and could also miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bruno Fernandes could be stopped from travelling by Man Utd | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It's not only Liverpool who are considering their options for the international break, either. United are monitoring Bruno Fernandes' situation too, with their talisman due to fly to Portugal where they face Azerbaijan, before travelling to Serbia and Luxembourg.

The Red Devils know that losing Fernandes would be a crushing blow to their chances at the top of the table and they must be tempted to do everything in their power to keep him at Old Trafford for the entirety of March.