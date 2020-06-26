Liverpool, Merseyside Police & Council Issue Statement After Fans Gather in City Centre

Liverpool fans who celebrated the club's title win in the city centre for a second night were asked to leave by police.





The Reds ended their 30 year wait for a top flight crown on Thursday night, after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 to ensure that Jurgen Klopp's side could not be caught at the top of the table.





Liverpool fans celebrating outside Anfield

Since then, some fans have been celebrating in Liverpool city centre, infringing social distancing protocol in the process. Flares have been used in the celebrations and according to the Guardian, emergency services were called to deal with a small fire near the Liver Building, after a firework hit the landmark.





Former Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters has posted a video of what looks likes fans deliberately aiming the pyrotechnics at the historic building.





Crowds have been implored to stay at home by police who imposed a Section 34 Dispersal Order on Saturday morning, which prevents fans from congregating in the city centre.





You couldn’t make it up...



Aiming fireworks and setting fire to the Liver Building because it’s lit up blue. That’s the same building that’s used for the crest on the club they’re celebrating ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QLw6h69tfS — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) June 26, 2020

"We know a lot of Liverpool fans want to celebrate their Premier League win, but there is a time and a place for this - and this weekend is neither," the order read, via BBC News.





"Tonight we have seen masses of people flock to the Pier Head area heightening the risk of spreading Covid-19."





The city's Mayor Joe Anderson - who previously warned that scenes such as this were likely if the Reds were crowned champions - was critical of fans who had chosen to congregate at mass, suggesting that the gatherings could contribute to second spike in the virus.





Anderson added that it was "disappointing, in the same way it was to see the scenes on Bournemouth beach".





Most fans celebrated responsibility after the Reds triumph

"But if Chelsea or Manchester City had won the league, we would have seen the same scenes outside Stamford Bridge or the Etihad. We are where we are."





Since the Dispersion Order was issued, Liverpool, Merseyside Police and the Spirit of Shankly supporters group have issued a joint statement condemning those who met up in large groups.





"Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely," the statement read.





Joint statement from LFC, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 27, 2020

"Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.





"The potential danger of a second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.





"When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority."













