??Liverpool Midfielder Pedro Chirivella Reveals When the Reds are Set to Return to Training

​​Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has revealed that the Reds squad has been told when they are set to return to training, as the hopes of kickstarting the Premier League season build.

With continued uncertainty over the outcome and resolution of the season, league leaders Liverpool will hoping for a return more than most as they look to seal a first top flight title in over 30 years.

While the Premier League are hesitant to set a date on the return of live fixtures due to the ever-changing nature of the situation, there is continued optimism that games may commence from 8 June - even if it requires behind closed doors game to occur.

As such, midfielder Chirivella explained, as quoted by the ​Daily Express, " We have been told that we will be training separately until the middle of May.





“Then three or four weeks training with the group and if we can, we could play in June. They must take it step by step because until you have a date, you see it far away" added the Spaniard."

Despite the squad being unable to train together, the players have continued to train as a collective through Zoom calls as well as communicating through a WhatsApp group.





Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he had been seeking to keep morale high in this period of footballing hiatus by sending videos to his squad.





"I started with a video about the trophy celebration after the Champions League game," Klopp told ​Liverpool’s official website . "It came up on my YouTube list and I watched it for three or four minutes, then I put it in the group just with the little phrase ‘still true’.





"So I sent them the Barcelona game, and then I sent the Man City game, the Leicester away game, and the United at home game," the German added.