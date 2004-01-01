Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan

Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has left the club to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a smattering of first-team appearances last season, including starts against Milan and Porto in the Champions League group stage. His full Premier League debut followed in December against Tottenham.

Morton has also been afforded minutes in pre-season under Jurgen Klopp, meaning Rovers had to wait patiently to get a deal done.

The England Under-20 international became Blackburn's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Barnsley full-back Callum Brittain on a permanent deal. Sammie Szmodics' move from Peterborough United was announced shortly afterwards.

Speaking upon the central midfielder's arrival, Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton said: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo holding talks with Man Utd over his future, Barcelona signing Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Man City rewarding Phil Foden with a new contract and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

“Strategically we knew we needed to add another central midfielder to the squad for this season and a loan suited us ideally to ensure we didn’t block the medium-term pathways of some of our own young midfielders who have done so well for us over the last eight weeks.

“We are very grateful to Liverpool for trusting us with the continued development of a player who is rated so highly at the club.”