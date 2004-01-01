Liverpool: Midfielders the Reds should sign this summer

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

In theory, that's not a terrible list of midfield options.

In practice, when three of the players are injured, three are over-30, and you just watched three be overrun by a midfield which contained Scott McTominay, maybe these midfield options aren't so great.

That's why basically every Liverpool fan on Twitter has been calling for their club to make a splash and sign a new midfielder before the deadline.

And here's a few options Liverpool should consider:

1. Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella is brilliant | Marco Canoniero/GettyImages

On Monday evening it was pretty clear that Liverpool lacked a real driving force in midfield.



Nicolo Barella is exactly that. A driving force. A player who can drag a team upfield with one swift dribble up the park.



Sure, it's not the most realistic option on this list but it might just be the best.

2. Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic is Inter's main man | Marco Canoniero/GettyImages

Another Inter player, but a very different one.



While Barella is the box-to-box driving force, Brozovic is a midfielder who sits in and does the dirty work - winning midfield battles with his aggression and clever manipulation of the ball.



He's been pretty successful in this role at Inter, bagging himself a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia in the last two seasons.

3. Youri Tielemans

In the right situation, Tielemans can be a star | Visionhaus/GettyImages

First off, let's just call a spade a spade: Youri Tielemans has been awful for about a year. And he has been awful because he's thrown a bit of a wobbler and doesn't want to play for Leicester City anymore.



That said, in the right situation - a club he actually wants to play for - Tielemans can thrive.



Liverpool could be that club.

4. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is a prospect | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Moises Caicedo is only 20 years old but has had the most eye-catching performance of the season so far in the Premier League.



The performance being referred to was his star-turn in Brighton's win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.



In that one game alone, Caicedo showed that he's ready for a move to a huge club.

5. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is on the radar | Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The last player on this list, but probably the first one that came to mind when you click on this article.



Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool fairly consistently for the last 12 months and it seems like it's only a matter of time before the Reds make their move.



Having impressed in the Bundesliga for a few seasons, the young England international looks destined for great things.

Related