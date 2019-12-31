Liverpool Monitoring Norwich Duo Emiliano Buendía & Jamal Lewis

​Liverpool are understood to be tracking Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendía and left-back Jamal Lewis.

Norwich may sit bottom of the Premier League, but a number of their stars have impressed in the top flight, with Buendía and Lewis just two of many who are expected to attract serious interest from other clubs in the coming months.

With ​Norwich fighting for their lives in the top flight, ​The Athletic state that they are reluctant to do business in January, but interest from big sides like ​Liverpool will undoubtedly make that incredibly difficult.

Buendía and Lewis are both said to be 'well known' to Liverpool, who appear to have been monitoring the pair since their jump to the ​Premier League.

Neither would be easy to sign, but it is not hard to understand why Liverpool have taken a keen interest in either player.

Beginning with Buendía, the 23-year-old was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, and that form looks to have carried over into the current campaign. The Argentine has bagged seven assists already - the third-highest tally in the league - and he could easily have had more as his dribbling and passing skills have tormented defences all year.

56 - Emiliano Buendía's assist for Norwich's opener was his 56th chance created in the Premier League this season, a haul only Kevin De Bruyne can better in 2019-20 (70). Baller. pic.twitter.com/L8JDZwQ2Dc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2019

Under contract until 2024, it would take a mammoth offer to convince Norwich to part ways with Buendía in January, but relegation back to the Championship may clear a path for Liverpool to pounce in the summer.

Similarly, Lewis is tied to the Canaries until 2023, but he is another who will have decisions to make when the summer comes around if Norwich cannot avoid the drop.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international earned rave reviews last season and has already made 14 appearances this year, although he has lost his place in Daniel Farke's lineup in recent weeks.

If he becomes available, this deal would certainly make sense for Liverpool, who still need to recruit a backup for current left-back Andy Robertson.

Jürgen Klopp has made a habit of poaching some of relegated sides' best talents in recent years. Alongside Robertson, ​Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri have both preserved their top-flight status with a switch to Anfield, and it appears as though two more names could be on Klopp's wish list.

