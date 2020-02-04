Liverpool Monitoring Valencia Starlet Ferran Torres But Face Competition From Host of Top Clubs

​Liverpool are monitoring Valencia starlet Ferran Torres but face competition for his signature from several top clubs from around Europe.

Despite only being 20 years old, the forward has already made close to 100 appearances for his boyhood club. This season, he has registered six goals and seven assists in 35 games - the best return in his career so far.

He is also a regular for Spain's Under 21 side, appearing on six occasions since making his debut last year.

Torres' stellar performances have unsurprisingly attracted interest from a host of top sides - including ​Champions League holders ​Liverpool.

According to the ​Mirror, the Reds have been tracking the player ever since he made his Los Ches debut back in 2017 and they could finally make their move when the transfer window reopens.

It has previously been reported in Spain that Torres has a release clause of between €90m and €100m , however the Mirror have questioned whether this is true, as he most recently penned new terms when he was 18 and not a regular first team player.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and although Valencia remain hopeful that the starlet will remain at the club, they could be convinced to sell to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Among the other clubs interested in Torres' signature are ​Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and ​Juventus, while Corriere dello Sport (via ​Sport Witness) have reported that ​Manchester City are also keen to through their hat into the ring.