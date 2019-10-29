Liverpool Monitoring Vitesse Left-Back Max Clark in Search for Andy Robertson Backup

​Liverpool scouts have been tracking 23-year-old Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark ahead of the January transfer window.

The Englishman left boyhood club Hull City in 2018 to join Vitesse, where he has been a regular starter in 2019. He has racked up three goals and seven assists in his 49 appearances to date, and his crossing ability has really caught the eye this season.

According to ​The Mirror, a number of top sides have been following Clark as they have been incredibly impressed with his crosses, but nobody loves a creative full-back quite like ​Liverpool.

The Reds are one of many sides to have been left impressed with the England youth international, and Vitesse are now expecting to receive a number of January offers for the player, who will be out of contract in 2021.

It is the sort of deal which certainly makes sense for Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp loves his full-backs to be able to cross the ball, and you only have to look at ​Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson's influence on the side to see that.

Robertson is Liverpool's only senior left-back following the departure of Alberto Moreno during the summer, so the Reds certainly do need to go out and find somebody capable of coming in and allowing Robertson to have a rest.

90min understands they are also ​keen on Coventry City starlet Sam McCallum, but the 19-year-old is seen as more of a long-term option, meaning the immediate need for a new left-back still remains.

As a homegrown player with experience of English football with ​Hull, Clark is seen as something of a bargain, and there will be no shortage of sides who are keen on a January swoop for the 23-year-old.

England manager Gareth Southgate is also understood to be monitoring Clark, whose performances have brought him to the attention of the Three Lions' hierarchy.

Interestingly, Clark was included in a stats-based ​Sky Sports England XI in November, suggesting he is the top performing English left-back around this season, and it appears as though Liverpool may agree.

