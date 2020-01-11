Liverpool Must Sort Out Georginio Wijnaldum's Contract - There Is No One Else Like Him

​Liverpool have been phenomenal this season and although there have only been 24 rounds of fixtures so far (or 23 for the Reds), they are running away with the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men are 16 points clear at the top of the league, and just to emphasise how utterly dominant they have been, they also have a game in hand.

The team is filled with obvious star names who normally dominate the headlines - and rightly so. The likes of Virgil van Dijk with his commanding defending, or Trent Alexander-Arnold with his outrageous tally of 1,232 assists for the season from right back, or Mohamed Salah with his prowess in front of goal. The list goes on.

The captain Jordan Henderson has also ​begun to get the recognition he deserves having made a hugely impressive start to the season.

However, fellow midfielder ​Georginio Wijnaldum's consistently brilliant performances ​often go unnoticed. And to some degree, it is fair enough, especially considering the fact that, usually, one (or more) of the aforementioned players will produce a stunning moment of magic to get fans - and the footballing world - talking.





As it currently stands, Wijnaldum is out of contract at the end of next season, by which time he will be nearing his 31st birthday. The Dutchman's future at the club has begun to look rather unclear and the speculation only intensified after his recent comments.

When ​asked about his future , he replied: "I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I'm thinking of. What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see. Yes [it would be hard to leave Liverpool], it's like home."

The thing about Wijnaldum is, he is unlike a number of the new generation of footballers. He is a selfless player and always works to help achieve what's best for the team, not himself. As a result, it is hardly a surprise that when questioned about whether or not he will remain at Anfield, he simply insisted that he is only thinking about helping Liverpool win their first ever Premier League title.

Most recently, it ​was revealed that a key factor in a potential new deal is the length of the contract, with the midfielder fast approaching 30.

He is undeniably a vital member of this Liverpool team and while he may be approaching his 30s, he has been nothing short of sensational for the Reds and the club simply must sort his contract situation out, or risk losing a player who is so much more than just another midfielder.

The former Newcastle man has become a fan favourite since he joined the club in the summer of 2016, with his tireless displays taking to the hearts of the Anfield faithful.

He doesn't score many goals. He doesn't assist very much. He doesn't top the charts for tackles won. He doesn't top the charts for interceptions. On paper, the stats suggest he should be a mediocre player and yet, he's world class.

No one else can replicate his style of play and no one can offer anything similar to what he produces week-in, week-out.

The number five's footballing intelligence is second to none, knowing where the pockets of space are, helping get himself into the most effective areas. Typically operating on the left of a midfield three, he helps support and shield the defence, while also acting as a link to the forwards.

In fact, in October, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the 'perfect' Wijnaldum. He told ​Liverpool's official website: “It is just so obvious his importance. It is both directions, small spaces, big spaces, it is hard challenges, fine football, pretty much all of that.





“Is he the perfect midfielder? From the skillset 100 per cent. He has all the things you need. It is not my fault if he goes under the radar. You cannot ask me why he goes under the radar. I don’t set the radar!”

Wijnaldum has proven time and time again that he is a man for the big occasion and when other players may often crumble under pressure, he thrives. Last season, with the Reds needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi final clash against Barcelona, Klopp needed his best players to rise to the occasion.

While the Dutch international may have started the game on the bench, he came on and made an instant impact, scoring twice to help send his side through to the final. It was a remarkable evening that will live long in the memory of ​Liverpool fans, but some were surprised that it was Wijnaldum who was the man to bag a brace.

He may not score many goals for the Anfield side, but he has the ability to know when to get forward and when to stay back. He most certainly knows where the goal is and this is proven by his outstanding numbers for the national team, but for the Reds, he plays a different role.

The player is constantly sniffing around, closing down and harrying the opposition into a mistake, before looking up and either gliding through players with consummate ease, or playing a pinpoint pass to a teammate.

The fact that he has started 22 of Liverpool's 23 league games this season merely reaffirms just how important he is to the runaway league leaders. The Reds simply must sort his contract situation out - and fast.