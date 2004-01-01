Liverpool name pre-season squad for games against RB Leipzig & Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 31-player squad for the club’s upcoming pre-season trip to Germany and Austria, during which they will train and play games against RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

New signing Calvin Ramsay has joined the squad for the first time following his transfer from Aberdeen having missed the tour of south east Asia earlier this month through injury.

Teenage talent Kaide Gordon has also made the trip after missing out on the games in Thailand and Singapore. But injuries mean the Reds have left Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain behind.

Back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also doesn’t appear to have recovered from the knock that previously ruled him out of going to Asia.

Liverpool have one final pre-season game against Strasbourg back at Anfield on 31 July, but their 2022/23 actually properly begins the day before in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

31-player Liverpool pre-season squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Liam Hughes, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Ben Davies, Stefan Bajcetic

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Isaac Mabaya, Tyler Morton

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Kaide Gordon

