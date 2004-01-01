Liverpool need to keep the future in mind as they look to tie the old guard down

It looked like this summer could be a busy one at Liverpool when the club announced the arrival of Ibrahima Konate back in May - but since then it's all gone a bit quiet.

After more than two months without so much as a failed transfer saga for their fans to endure, it was recently revealed that work was progressing behind the scenes in a bid to secure the long-term futures of some of their star men.

Alisson Becker has signed a new deal at Liverpool | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sure enough, the Reds this week announced midfield lynchpin Fabinho had penned fresh terms at Anfield, with compatriot Alisson Becker soon following suit. Trent Alexander-Arnold also signed fresh terms at the end of July.

A host of other big-name players like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are also in line for new deals, news which will of course be welcomed by the Liverpool faithful - but is it all a bit of a wicked ploy?

If last season taught us anything it's that Liverpool's fringe players aren't up to the task. While Klopp's injury-struck defence shouldered much of the blame for their poor campaign, it was in fact his strike force which let him down, with Klopp clearly not having enough faith in either Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri to throw them into the side when Mane and Roberto Firmino weren't performing.

The September addition of Diogo Jota proved to be crucial in Liverpool's bid for a top-four finish, so surely Liverpool's hierarchy would look to add even more young, talented players to their squad this summer?

Well, they haven't.

Whether their failure to significantly add to their squad is down to a lack of effort, funds or something else entirely, the Reds' decision to focus all their attention on extending the deals of the old guard rather than bringing in young, exciting prospects could be a huge mistake.

And to be honest, it feels like they're almost doing it just to divert from the fact they've made no new signings in over two months while the rest of their competitors continue to strengthen.

We're not for a second going to suggest the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and the rest aren't worthy of new deals - and given the club recently lost the services of Georginio Wijnaldum for free we understand the position they're in - but there seems to be a severe lack of emphasis on signing the club's stars of the future.

Let's not forget, the majority of players on the aforementioned list of individuals in line for a new deal are all edging towards their 30s and in a few seasons' time could well be past their best.

When that time arrives, Liverpool fans will be looking to a new generation of players to take the mantle from their teammates - the only problem is their club aren't prioritising signing said new generation.

Teams who go on to dominate leagues are constantly looking to freshen up their squads and always have one eye on the future, but Liverpool's dealings this summer smack of a side who are concentrating on the here and now, and that could be a decision which comes back to haunt them.