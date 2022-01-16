Liverpool new kit: Images of 2022/23 home jersey leaked

Liverpool's home kit for the 2022/23 season has leaked online, and it looks as though the Reds will return to a simple, clean design next year.

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines have obtained an image which shows the front of a children's home top for next season.

This will be the simplest design that Liverpool have used for a home strip since Nike became their kit manufacturers in 2020.

Their maiden home kit with the American giants featured a white collar with light green trim - mimicking that of Liverpool's logo - while this season's strip features salmon stripes and trim.

Liverpool will continue to use the minimalist version of their club crest on their kit too, a feature introduced by New Balance (then known as Warrior) back in 2012.

While not as evident in the picture, Footy Headlines report that the home kit will feature a darker shade of red not too dissimilar to that of the jersey used for Liverpool's 125th anniversary in the 2017/18 season.