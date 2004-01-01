Liverpool not looking to sell Naby Keita this month despite player frustration

Liverpool have made it clear to Naby Keita that he will not be leaving the club this month, sources have told 90min.

90min understands that Keita is not happy with how the 2022/23 campaign has got underway, as he appears to have dropped down the club's midfield pecking order.

Having seen action as a substitute in the Community Shield win over Manchester City, the 27-year-old was not involved against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season despite overcoming a short illness.

The Guinean was then left out of the starting lineup to face Crystal Palace, with James Milner and Harvey Elliott preferred, and he didn't even make it off the bench - Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho the players Jurgen Klopp turned to in a bid to win the game, much to Keita's frustration.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Erik ten Hag wanting to sign five players before the transfer window closes, and Man Utd's attitude to selling Cristiano Ronaldo. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Keita's Geman-based representatives have made the player's frustration at his current status known, which have coincided with talks over a new contract stalling.

But Liverpool insist that talks over a new deal for Keita, who is out of contract in less than 12 months, are forthcoming, though they are yet to move to committing him to fresh terms.

90min understands that Keita is not impressed by his lack of involvement so far, particularly as he finished last season in great form, but sources have emphasised that Liverpool have 'no intention' of allowing him to leave Anfield this month.

Related