Liverpool have attempted to convince midfielder Pedro Chirivella to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer, but the 22-year-old is expected to reject the chance to put pen to paper on fresh terms.





Chirivella's current contract will expire at the end of the season, but Liverpool are keen to keep him around. He was a core part of the first-team squad in both the FA and Carabao Cup this season, but he has not made a Premier League squad since the end of the 2015/16 campaign and has instead been farmed out on loan.





Goal state that Jürgen Klopp has been impressed with the Spaniard's work rate and performances this season, so Liverpool have offered him a bumper five-year contract to remain at Anfield, but Chirivella is yet to make his mind up.





Liverpool are aware of interest from elsewhere, with Rangers and Ligue 1's Nantes both touted as potential destinations for the Spaniard.





Unfortunately for the Reds, Chirivella is not expected to take Liverpool up on their offer. The Liverpool Echo note that he wants first-team football at this point in his career, so he is likely to walk away from Anfield at the end of the campaign.





Chirivella has made just 11 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Valencia for a fee of around £2m in 2013, including just 45 minutes of Premier League action, and has instead been shipped out to the Netherlands and Spain's second tier.





He impressed this season during cup clashes with Everton and Shrewsbury Town, but has been unable to come anywhere close to a regular spot in Klopp's first team.





Given he will turn 23 on Friday, Chirivella definitely needs some regular first-team football if he is to improve as a player, and competition for places has made that nearly impossible to find at Anfield.





It's clear to see why Liverpool would want to keep Chirivella around, but you couldn't exactly blame him if he does decide to walk away. He's at a point in his career in which a decision needs to be made about his future, and it seems like he might be on his way out.





