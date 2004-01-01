Liverpool offer contract extension to James Milner

Liverpool are believed to have offer veteran midfielder James Milner a new contract to keep him at the club for another year.

Milner, who joined the Reds as a free agent from Manchester City in 2015, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The former Leeds, Aston Villa and Newcastle star previously signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Anfield at the end of 2020.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Milner has been offered an extension until 2023 and seems ‘certain’ to sign it. Such a move would see Liverpool retain a valuable squad player capable of operating in a number of different positions on the pitch.

Milner, now 36, has made 35 appearances in all competitions so far in 2021/22, underlining his ongoing importance in the eyes of manager Jurgen Klopp. The majority of those have been as a substitute, starting only eight times in the Premier League, although he was named in the XI as Liverpool beat Newcastle in their most recent game at the weekend.

Milner has played nearly 600 Premier League games since his Leeds debut as a 16-year-old in November 2002. At that time he was the second youngest ever to play in the Premier League.

Only Gareth Barry, Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard have played more Premier League games.

As things stand at Liverpool, Divock Origi, Loris Karius and Adrian are also out of contract this summer. Origi has been widely tipped to join AC Milan.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!