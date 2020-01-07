Liverpool Officially Announce Record-Breaking Nike Kit Deal

​Liverpool have announced a long-awaited kit-manufacturing deal with Nike, officially bringing the New Balance era at Anfield to an end.

The deal has been one of Liverpool's worst-kept secrets in recent years, with multiple reports of a pending change in supplier preceding a highly-publicised court case that saw New Balance fight tooth-and-nail to keep hold of the lucrative contract they have held for the last five years.

#LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official kit supplier from 2020-21. https://t.co/eqJlwZat12 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020

It has long been known they were ​fighting a losing battle, however, with the Reds chasing a deal that gives them a far superior worldwide reach and matches their current ambitions.





They have won the Champions League and been crowned champions of the world since signing on with New Balance in 2015, putting them in a completely different position now in terms of their global status.

It's been a long wait for an official announcement, but the wait is over, as the ​club announced on their official website that Nike will assume duties from the beginning of the 2020/21 season - having reportedly ​already completed their kit designs for the season ahead.

Managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan, said in a statement: “Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.





“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌊 LEAKED: Nike Liverpool 20-21 Away Kit to Be 'Hyper Turquoise': https://t.co/Wd6XhQWMxB — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) October 2, 2019

You can get an early peak at what to expect from the iconic brand's partnership with Liverpool ​here, as leaks have already emerged showing a sleek chequered black third kit for the Reds in the season ahead.

The Anfield giants will be hoping to adorn their first ever Nike shirts with the gold ​Premier League champions badge, as they chase a first top-flight title in 30 years, and look well-placed to get it.

They currently sit 13 points clear at the head of the division with a game in hand, and it seems as if they are now just counting down the days before they can celebrate a famous victory, and mark the occasion with some fresh new kits.