Liverpool open talks over new long-term contracts for Alisson & Jordan Henderson

Liverpool are set to open talks with captain Jordan Henderson over a new contract that could see him end his career at Anfield, while a deal to extend Alisson Becker's stay until the summer of 2026 is close to completion.

The pair have been key to the Reds' success over the past three seasons, with Alisson's arrival proving the catalyst behind their Champions League and Premier League triumphs. Henderson has also grown to become a pivotal figure in midfield and was sorely missed in the second half of last season after suffering a string of injuries.

Three key figures at Anfield | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool are doing everything they can to tie the duo's future to Anfield for the foreseeable future. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds are 'set to complete the agreement' with Alisson over a contract that will run until the summer of 2026, extending his current deal by two years.

The player and the club only have to settle on the final details and clauses of the contract in the coming weeks, and then the agreement will be officially announced. Alisson's decision to commit his future to Anfield will come as a great relief to supporters, who have seen their team flourish since the Brazilian's arrival from AS Roma in 2018.

Along with Alisson, Liverpool are also hoping to hand captain Henderson a new contract, that could see him end his career on Merseyside, according to The Mirror. The 31-year-old joined the Reds a decade ago and has become a fan favourite for his leadership qualities in the centre of the pitch.

Henderson most recently underwent contract talks in 2018, when he suggested that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Liverpool.

“It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one – it feels like yesterday, really – but a lot has happened since then.

"I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.

“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be."

Liverpool are also hoping to tie down talisman Virgil van Dijk to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.