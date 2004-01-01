Liverpool open talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool are in negotiations with Borussia Monchengladbach for midfielder Florian Neuhaus as the club look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds' interest in the Germany international has been speculated about for some time, with a number of Europe's big hitters including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City also said to be monitoring his progress.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to bolster his midfield options this summer following the departure of Wijnaldum, with Paris Saint-Germain recently confirming they had won the race to sign the Dutchman.

And it seems their pursuit of a replacement is already well underway, with German news outlet Sport1 reporting Liverpool have already made contact with Monchengladbach about the possibility of a deal for Neuhaus.

While the news will no doubt come as music to the ears of Reds fans given the youngster's prodigious talent, talks are still very much in their infancy and no offer has yet been tabled.

Discussions are expected to intensify once Neuhaus returns from international duty with Germany at Euro 2020, with the Bundesliga side understood to be demanding a fee of over €40m (£34.3m) for their star man.

Only recently was Neuhaus asked about his future with Monchengladbach after rumours about Bayern's interest resurfaced, though the 24-year-old refused to be drawn on the topic and insisted he was happy with his current situation.

The midfielder did however go on to add that he would be open to a move abroad if he decided to leave Monchengladbach, but again added that he would not discuss his future any further while focusing on the Euros.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders already this summer, with Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Brighton's Yves Bissouma on the club's radar.

However, 90min recently revealed the latter of the two is not interested in moving so far north and so the Reds could well be out of the running for his signature.