Liverpool are open to considering any form of offer for Divock Origi in the January transfer window, with the striker hardly having featured for the Reds this season.

Origi has played just seven minutes in the Premier League this term and has fallen further down the Anfield pecking order following the arrivals of Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota over the past 12 months.

Origi has played a restricted role at Liverpool this season | Pool/Getty Images

He has started three games in this season's Champions League - a competition he has a proud history in for the Reds - but hasn't done much to suggest he'll get much of a look in other competitions; something he needs to do if he's to remain a part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium plans for next summer's rescheduled Euro 2020.

Now, Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws claim that Liverpool would be open to a permanent or loan move for the forward - providing they are 'sufficiently compensated'.

Wolves have been credited with having a long-term interest in Origi, and with talisman Raul Jimenez sidelined for an unspecified amount of time with a fractured skull, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are likely to be in the market for a striker in January.

Origi played a key part in Liverpool's 2018/29 Champions League triumph | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Bundesliga strugglers Schalke are also said to have Origi 'on their radar' - and the Belgian international could be used as leverage in an attempt to bring defender Ozan Kabak to Anfield. The 20-year-old is thought to be among a number of candidates drawn up by Jurgen Klopp to solve the Reds' unprecedented defensive injury crisis.

Talk of an Origi Anfield exit was fuelled during the week when the 25-year-old removed all trace of Liverpool from his Instagram and Twitter bios.

Regardless of where his future lies, Origi will always be held in fond regard among Liverpool fans after he hit the winner against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi finals to complete a remarkable comeback, before netting a late second in the final against Tottenham.

