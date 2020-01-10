Liverpool Open to Offers For Out-of-Favour Right-Back Nathaniel Clyne

​League leaders Liverpool are open to selling Nathaniel Clyne this January window if the right offer was to come in for the right-back.

Clyne hasn't started a competitive game for the Reds this season, playing in three pre-season friendlies before a serious knee injury. He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and appeared 14 times for the Cherries.

However, James Pearce revealed at a ​Q&A session for the Athletic that Liverpool are now trying to move the England international on permanently.

When asked about potential departures from Anfield, Pearce replied: " Clyne is an interesting one.





"He’s getting close to fitness again after an ACL injury and LFC are open to offers from him during this window. ​West Ham and [Crystal] Palace have shown interest previously.”





Clyne has struggled for game time at Anfield ever since suffering a back injury during the 2017/18 season where he managed to play only three games. This resulted in the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest is history.





Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of the best right-backs in the world and left Clyne far behind in his shadow. It's at the point now where ​Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp would arguably prefer Joe Gomez covering in that position ahead of Clyne.

The 28-year-old has been linked with his previous club in ​Crystal Palace where he started his career and played over 100 games. He earned a move to the south coast when Southampton signed him and starred in a Saints team that also included Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mané.





He earned a move to Merseyside - alongside Lovren and Mané - and established himself as the number one choice down the right side of defence prior to a string on injuries. Having played at international level, too, with 14 games for England, Clyne could provide vital experience.

With the ​transfer window wide open and with three weeks left, it looks like Clyne could finally get a permanent move away that could provide him with more ​Premier League minutes.