Liverpool Open to Offers For Out-of-Favour Right-Back Nathaniel Clyne

League leaders Liverpool are open to selling Nathaniel Clyne this January window if the right offer was to come in for the right-back.
Clyne hasn't started a competitive game for the Reds this season, playing in three pre-season friendlies before a serious knee injury. He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and appeared 14 times for the Cherries.
However, James Pearce revealed at a Q&A session for the Athletic that Liverpool are now trying to move the England international on permanently.
When asked about potential departures from Anfield, Pearce replied: "
He earned a move to Merseyside - alongside Lovren and Mané - and established himself as the number one choice down the right side of defence prior to a string on injuries. Having played at international level, too, with 14 games for England, Clyne could provide vital experience.
With the transfer window wide open and with three weeks left, it looks like Clyne could finally get a permanent move away that could provide him with more Premier League minutes.
Source : 90min