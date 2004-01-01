Liverpool Open to Offers for Wolves Target Divock Origi

Liverpool could listen to offers for fringe forward Divock Origi in the January transfer market next month, with Wolves credited as having a ‘long-standing’ interest in the Belgian attacker.

Despite commanding a place as a Liverpool cult hero as a result of his two goals in the historic Champions League comeback over Barcelona en-route to lifting the trophy in 2019, Origi has hardly featured so far this season.

Origi famously scored twice against Barcelona in 2019 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 25-year-old, brought to Anfield as a teenager under Brendan Rodgers following an impressive 2014 World Cup, has played only seven minutes of Premier League football, with summer signing Diogo Jota now positioned as the first alternative and preferred rotation option for usual front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Origi did start three times in the Champions League group stage, but his only full 90 minutes of the season came in the Carabao Cup against League One side Lincoln back in September.

A lack of club action puts his place in the Belgium squad for next summer’s delayed European Championship at risk, having only been called up for only one of the three international breaks this season.

A lack of club games put Origi's Belgium place at risk | VI-Images/Getty Images

The Athletic explains that while Liverpool are not actively looking to sell, they would allow Origi to move on if an acceptable offer is made when the winter window opens. There is no exact asking price, but it is said the Reds could expect around £20m for the player.

Wolves are said to be keeping on an eye on a number of strikers following the loss of Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull – the Mexican star faces a potentially lengthy road to recovery after suffering the sickening injury – and will cut a long-list of well over 20 down to just a select few targets.

Wolves have lost Raul Jimenez to serious injury | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

If Wolves do wish to pursue Origi for a second time, having seen the player previously turn down a £22m transfer to Molineux in 2018 to fight for his place at Liverpool, it could be an initial loan, perhaps with an option to buy. A permanent transfer isn’t ruled out, but money could be tight after the club spent £35m on teenage striker Fabio Silva in the summer.

