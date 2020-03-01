Liverpool Open to Signing Timo Werner & Loaning Him Back to RB Leipzig

Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has the potential to become the new Bruno Fernandes saga. The latest update in this whole thing is that the Reds might have to loan Werner back to Leipzig to get a deal over the line.
The 24-year-old has been one of Europe's most prolific marksmen this season (even if he has forgotten where the goal is more recently), and pretty much everyone who's anyone in Europe has been linked with his signing.
Liverpool are widely believed to lead the race for his signature, with the striker - who has a reported release clause of around £50m - making kissy faces at Jurgen Klopp's side.
While it seems the Reds could simply activate the player's contractual buyout clause to force a transfer, Bild claim that Jürgen Klopp's side could strike a deal by allowing Werner to remain in Germany for one more year.
Liverpool did this exact same thing with Naby Keita
Timo Werner turns 24 today 🎉— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2020
- 34 games
- 27 goals
- 11 assists
Put him in front of goal and he is absolutely lethal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfweprznDI
The Reds will be without Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah during the first few months of 2021 as the pair jet off to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations and may need someone of Werner's calibre to fill in.
There are also the Euros and Olympics this summer, threatening Liverpool's pre-season preparations and further necessitating the need for a big squad.
90min also learned last month that Liverpool are keen to give star young attacking stars Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones more opportunities next season, while the signing of Werner may indirectly inhibit their chances.
Source : 90min