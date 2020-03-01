Liverpool Open to Signing Timo Werner & Loaning Him Back to RB Leipzig

Liverpool's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner ​has the potential to become the new Bruno Fernandes saga. The latest update in this whole thing is that the Reds might have to loan Werner back to Leipzig to get a deal over the line.

The 24-year-old has been one of Europe's most prolific marksmen this season (even if he has forgotten where the goal is more recently), and pretty much everyone who's anyone in Europe has been linked with his signing.

Liverpool are widely believed to lead the race for his signature, with the striker - who has a reported release clause of around £50m - making kissy faces at Jurgen Klopp's side.

While it seems the Reds could simply activate the player's contractual buyout clause to force a transfer, ​Bild claim that Jürgen Klopp's side could strike a deal by allowing Werner to remain in Germany for one more year.

Liverpool did this exact same thing with ​Naby Keita , who was signed in 2017, but spent the 2017/18 campaign with Leipzig. However, there was no buyout clause in Keita's contract, making the move more complicated.





In Werner's case, it is understood that his release clause expires in April, while 90min has learnt that Chelsea are also interested in the striker as they re-evaluate Tammy Abraham's role as the club's leading striker. It is possible that these factors have expediated Liverpool' interest in finding a way to win the race for the Germany international.

Timo Werner turns 24 today 🎉



- 34 games

- 27 goals

- 11 assists



Put him in front of goal and he is absolutely lethal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfweprznDI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2020

Recent reports suggest ​​Liverpool are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Klopp keen to improve on backup options like Divock Origi. However, the idea of signing a world-class striker and then instantly watching him leave for another year would seem a little bizarre .





The Reds will be without Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah during the first few months of 2021 as the pair jet off to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations and may need someone of Werner's calibre to fill in.

There are also the Euros and Olympics this summer, threatening Liverpool's pre-season preparations and further necessitating the need for a big squad.

Liverpool have already seen the risks of agreeing to a loan-back deal . When they agreed the move to sign Keita, he was a dominant force in Europe, but that extra year with Leipzig saw his career stall somewhat.





As well as ​Chelsea, the likes of Inter and Barcelona have been linked with Werner, so it is by no means a guarantee that Liverpool will win the race for his signature - especially since they may not be able to guarantee him a regular role in the starting lineup straightaway.





90min also learned last month that Liverpool are keen to give star young attacking stars Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones more opportunities next season, while the signing of Werner may indirectly inhibit their chances.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!