Liverpool Outcast Allan Seals Permanent Transfer to Atlético Mineiro

​Liverpool have confirmed the departure of 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Allan, who has sealed a permanent switch to Atlético Mineiro.

Allan first joined Liverpool back in 2015, but he never received a work permit and was instead sent out on various loans around the world. He spent time in Finland, Belgium, Germany and Cyprus, before spending the last season on loan in Brazil with Fluminense.

He returned to ​Liverpool in January, but the Reds have now confirmed on their ​official website that Allan has completed a return to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro.

For Allan, it brings an end to an infamously bizarre four-and-a-half year spell with Liverpool. He was expected to earn himself a work permit to represent the Reds back in the summer of 2016, but that simply never arrived.

Despite never actually playing for Liverpool, Allan landed himself a new contract in July 2018, but an underwhelming loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt saw his career take yet another twist as he was forced to return to Brazil on loan.

Fluminense, with whom he spent the season, were keen on bringing him in on a permanent basis, but they failed to agree terms, allowing Atlético Mineiro to swoop in and strike a deal.

As noted by the ​Liverpool Echo, the deal to take Allan to the Roosters is worth around £3.2m, while the Reds have also negotiated a 10% sell-on clause for any future transfer.

That gives Liverpool a profit of over £2.5m on a player who cost the Reds just £500,000 when he first joined back in 2015.

The Reds have been working to find new homes for many of their younger players. Rhian Brewster and Herbie Kane were both shipped out on loan to ​Swansea City and ​Hull City respectively, while Isaac Christie-Davies will continue his development on loan with Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

