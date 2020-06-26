Liverpool Owner & CEO Post Emotional Statements After Title Win

Liverpool owner John W Henry has insisted that the Reds' triumphant 2019/20 campaign will go down in the history books as one of the greatest of all time.





Jürgen Klopp's side smashed the record for fastest title victory in competition history in terms of games, and they are on track to break Manchester City's record of 100 points - Liverpool currently sit on 86 with seven games remaining.





How are we all feeling this morning, Reds? ? pic.twitter.com/Pp9Da9iBWl — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

Players and club legends have all expressed their delight at seeing Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a league title, and Henry took to Twitter to join in the celebrations.





"This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club," Henry wrote. "It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.





"The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history.





"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.





"It is said, 'We are Liverpool.' You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward -- a historic club making history once again."





CEO Peter Moore also posted his own statement shortly after the title was confirmed, dedicating the victory to all the fans who were unable to see it for themselves.





"Number 19 is finally here," Moore wrote. "It’s for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you.





"It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten."





