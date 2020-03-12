Liverpool Owners Fenway Sports Group 'Interested' in Rangers Takeover

Scottish multi-millionaire Jim McColl has revealed he was approached by the Fenway Sports Group about the prospect of taking over Rangers.

FSG, who also own and operate the Boston Red Sox baseball team, bought a controlling interest in ​Liverpool in 2010, and in that time have transformed them into one of the best sides in Europe. Their success has largely come from data-driven recruitment techniques derived from Moneyball, a book about the Oakland Athletics baseball team's general manager Billie Beane





In recent years, the club have struck up an unofficial partnership with Rangers, with Steven Gerrard's move to Anfield paving the way for the likes of Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo to join on loan - the former making his move permane nt in the summer.

But the association between the two giants could have been far greater, as McColl - quoted by the ​Glasgow Times - reveals he was approached about a similar takeover of Rangers to the one that saw John Henry acquire Liverpool almost ten years ago.

Jim McColl in Rangers takeover tease as 'Scotland's richest man' reveals his Liverpool Moneyball talks https://t.co/TQKdHdrDaI pic.twitter.com/5Ctg0UhQLs — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) March 29, 2020

“At no time in my mind was I going to buy it," he said.





“Although, I might think differently now because I was learning about this technique that was used in Moneyball.

"That is what’s happening in Liverpool. It is the same technique they’re using. You see them 22 points ahead of everybody else (Now 25 points) using this technique. So that’s a thought.

“In fact, we were approached recently to see if we were interested in looking at it again. The people who have invested in Liverpool would be interested in looking at it with us and applying the same techniques.

“Not that I’ll ever do it, but it’s nice to think about them being 22 points ahead of Celtic.”

Having been top of the Scottish Premiership at Christmas and looking well placed to end Celtic's eight years of dominance, Rangers have collapsed since action returned in January, losing to relegation strugglers Hearts and Hamilton in the league while exiting the Scottish Cup to the former.

They now sit 13 points off the pace in the title run-in, so with no signs of a major trophy coming Gerrard's way this season, it's easy to see why an FSG takeover would be welcomed.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are 25 clear of ​Manchester City at the top of the ​Premier League.