Liverpool Owners Make 'Significant' Decision Over Transfer Budget Which Could Affect Thiago Deal

Liverpool are once again reported to have decided against any major signings this summer, with the club's FSG owners concerned about making major investments at Anfield while staff at the Boston Red Sox continue to take wage cuts.





The Reds had planned another window of sparse spending before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the books, and with the club's revenue streams taking an unexpected battering, their spending ambitions have been curtailed further. Links with Bayern star Thiago continue, but with the current group having just won the Premier League, it's expected Liverpool will only pursue deals which represent extraordinary financial value in the current climate.





According to author and finance expert Kieran Maguire, playing on the mind of FSG are the significant wage cuts in place at the Red Sox, who John Henry and Tom Werner have owned and operated since 2002. Staff at the baseball giants have been faced with salary cuts of up to 30%, and Maguire believes FSG are concerned about the perception if they were to greenlight any significant transfer business in England, while their staff in the US struggle.





Maguire said on the Blood Red Podcast, speaking specifically on Thiago: "Liverpool will be looking at exit routes as well as signings. Is the club in negotiations for fringe players to go, which would free up wages and allow them to sign Thiago?





"It is a case of wait and see. FSG have had to make significant cuts and I think they are concerned as owners, but also American owners, that they don’t want to be seen as spending big money on their UK arm, if they are also at the same time having announce job losses back in the US.





John Henry is cautious about spending big

"They think they have a responsibility to their staff in the US in terms of the Boston Red Sox and their other businesses, and that will be weighing on their mind."



