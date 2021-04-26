Liverpool owners to hold talks with supporters after Super League protests

Liverpool will open discussions with their supporters following protests over the club's involvement in the botched Super League project.

Fenway Sports Group, who own the Reds, were said to be one of the key drivers of plans for a breakaway competition which were widely condemned across the game. Liverpool supporters were one of many sets of fans to protest against the changes, with the club's players also releasing a joint statement of condemnation.

After the dust had settled the Spirit of Shankly fan group polled their members over what they wanted to happen next, with the overwhelming majority backing representation at boardroom level.

In a statement posted by SOS, Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan responded to the approach in an attempt to quell supporter unrest.

"On behalf of Liverpool Football Club, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the statement released by Spirit Of Shankly (April 26, 2021) and also the position that you have taken on behalf of your members following consultation with them," the letter read.

"I wanted to respond at the earliest possible opportunity for two reasons. Firstly, to restore good faith to our engagement process as quickly as possible and secondly, to underline the seriousness with which we are taking the current situation and the need for positive, meaningful change to occur.

"In this respect it is positive that SOS has opted to re-engage with the Club as it will allow the necessary conversations to take place, for views to be aired and hopefully, for workable solutions to be found in keeping with the best interests of the Club. In the spirit of your approach, I will seek to convene an initial meeting as soon as our diaries allow."

The Spirit of Shankly are one of many supporters trusts across the Premier League that have increased their membership following the failed Super League plot.