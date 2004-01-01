Liverpool Players Return to Socially-Distanced Training as Melwood Complex Reopens

The Liverpool squad have been able to return to socially-distanced training this week after the club's Melwood complex was reopened.





Several Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Tottenham, have returned to some sort of training - which, of course, respects the government guidelines - over the past couple of weeks as there's growing optimism the Premier League will restart on 12 June.





That news will come as a delight for Liverpool fans who were on the brink of seeing their side win their maiden Premier League crown before the coronavirus brought genuine doubt to whether the 2019/20 season would reach a natural conclusion.





And to prepare for a return next month, some of Jürgen Klopp's squad have started to safely train in small groups at the training ground - with up to three players at any one time allowed to take advantage of the opportunity to work out for an hour at the complex.





The difficulty for players to exercise in public without gaining significant attention was a key factor in the reopening of the training ground - which had been closed since 13 March.





Limited outdoor areas have been made available at the complex for a number of individual running sessions since the start of the week, with players adhering strictly to social distancing directives while on the premises.





Less than half of the first-team squad have returned thus far, with that number expected to rise in the coming days. More staff are also expected to return to Melwood.





The coronavirus pandemic has also brought about concerns regarding the club's £50m development of a new, state-of-the-art training base at 'The Academy' site in Kirkby - with work on the project halted.





There is hope, however, that the finishing touches could be completed within weeks of lockdown restrictions being eased but it remains to be seen whether it'll be in ready in time for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.



