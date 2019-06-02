Liverpool Players Set for Handy Bonus Should They Win the Premier League

​Those playing for Liverpool can expect a shared bonus pot of £4m as a reward for winning the Premier League this season.

The league leaders have built a 22-point lead at the top and it seems as though it would be almost impossible for them to miss out on a first league title since 1990.

And it has been revealed by ​Sportsmail that the club's players will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts to secure the title. They have reported that all players who have played in the ​Premier League this season for the Reds will be eligible for the bonus, which will be paid on a sliding scale determined by their number of appearances.

First-team regulars will bag approximately £150,000 on top of the standard win bonuses they get during the season.

And it's not just the players who will be rewarded for their record-breaking season. The report states Jurgen Klopp is also in line for a significant bonus as the new four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in December included several performance incentives on top of his £15m salary.

This follows the £7m bonus Liverpool's players received last season for winning the Champions League.

Meanwhile, midfielder ​Adam Lallana is said to be available on a free transfer this summer.



He is out of contract in June and is eager to play more regularly, with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester monitoring him.

While his time at ​Liverpool has not been the success he had hoped it would be, the Englishman will likely depart a Premier League-winning player carrying a hefty bonus for helping his side in their historic title success.

